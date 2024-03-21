Sunflower Bank N.A. Has $1.79 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sunflower Bank N.A. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $19,984,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $525.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,246,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,802,664. The company has a market cap of $406.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $499.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $466.89. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $391.09 and a 52 week high of $526.66.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.