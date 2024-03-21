Sunflower Bank N.A. Purchases 198 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $689.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $3.06 on Thursday, reaching $775.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,051,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,855. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $714.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $628.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $737.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.59, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $323.26 and a 52-week high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.