Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Receives $9.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

SHO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,473,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 26.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,652,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,572 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 14.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,315,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,934 shares during the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 30.3% in the third quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 9,579,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.1% in the second quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 4,896,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,550,000 after purchasing an additional 280,067 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $11.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.19. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $11.59.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $219.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

