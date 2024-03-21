Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL) Insider Peter Gill Sells 9,920 Shares

Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL – Get Free Report) insider Peter Gill sold 9,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$17.83 ($11.73), for a total value of A$176,873.60 ($116,364.21).

Peter Gill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Peter Gill sold 3,963 shares of Supply Network stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$18.05 ($11.88), for a total value of A$71,544.04 ($47,068.45).

On Wednesday, March 6th, Peter Gill sold 918 shares of Supply Network stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$17.85 ($11.74), for a total value of A$16,386.30 ($10,780.46).

On Friday, March 1st, Peter Gill sold 5,199 shares of Supply Network stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$17.83 ($11.73), for a total value of A$92,708.57 ($60,992.48).

Supply Network Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.44, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Supply Network Increases Dividend

About Supply Network

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Supply Network’s previous Interim dividend of $0.20. Supply Network’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.89%.

Supply Network Limited provides aftermarket parts to the commercial vehicle industry in Australia and New Zealand. The company sells truck and bus parts under the Multispares brand name, as well as offers a range of services comprising parts interpreting, procurement, supply management, and problem solving.

