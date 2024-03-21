Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL) Insider Peter Gill Sells 9,920 Shares

Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL – Get Free Report) insider Peter Gill sold 9,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$17.83 ($11.73), for a total value of A$176,873.60 ($116,364.21).
Peter Gill also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 18th, Peter Gill sold 3,963 shares of Supply Network stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$18.05 ($11.88), for a total value of A$71,544.04 ($47,068.45).
- On Wednesday, March 6th, Peter Gill sold 918 shares of Supply Network stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$17.85 ($11.74), for a total value of A$16,386.30 ($10,780.46).
- On Friday, March 1st, Peter Gill sold 5,199 shares of Supply Network stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$17.83 ($11.73), for a total value of A$92,708.57 ($60,992.48).
Supply Network Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.44, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
Supply Network Increases Dividend
About Supply Network
Supply Network Limited provides aftermarket parts to the commercial vehicle industry in Australia and New Zealand. The company sells truck and bus parts under the Multispares brand name, as well as offers a range of services comprising parts interpreting, procurement, supply management, and problem solving.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Supply Network
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Energy Sector Nears Multi-Year Resistance: Breakout Ahead?
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- 3 Stocks About to Join the Rate Cut Party
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Spire Global Stock Price Surges: AI to Drive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Supply Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supply Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.