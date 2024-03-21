SVB Leerink Begins Coverage on Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regulus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.25.
Regulus Therapeutics Stock Up 4.8 %
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 32.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,922,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 716,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 5.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 11,701 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 648,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exome Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Regulus Therapeutics
Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.
