Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Trading Up 3.5%

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.97 and last traded at $48.54. Approximately 338,853 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,625,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.90.

A number of analysts have commented on SYM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Symbotic from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Symbotic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson upgraded Symbotic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Symbotic from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Symbotic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Symbotic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.85.

The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.78 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.48.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $368.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.28 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $103,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 76,078 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $3,545,995.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,949.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,328,104 shares of company stock valued at $285,346,932 in the last 90 days. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Symbotic by 66.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Symbotic in the third quarter worth $33,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in Symbotic in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Symbotic in the fourth quarter worth $62,000.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

