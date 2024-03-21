Talbot Financial LLC Acquires 2,748 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Talbot Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the quarter. Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,812,000 after buying an additional 286,169 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $172.37. The stock had a trading volume of 950,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,992,030. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

