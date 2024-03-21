Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday after Chardan Capital raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $7.00. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. 1,158,406 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 2,635,365 shares.The stock last traded at $3.33 and had previously closed at $2.96.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.43.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on TSHA
Institutional Trading of Taysha Gene Therapies
Taysha Gene Therapies Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $572.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2.15.
Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Taysha Gene Therapies
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Exploring the Bear Call Spread vs Bear Put Spread Strategies
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Longest Bear Market in History Plus 7 Other Bear Market Facts
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Micron Is the NVIDIA of Memory Chips: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.