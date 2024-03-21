Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday after Chardan Capital raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $7.00. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. 1,158,406 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 2,635,365 shares.The stock last traded at $3.33 and had previously closed at $2.96.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 2,035.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,527,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,508,000 after buying an additional 23,378,974 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at $58,373,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter worth about $53,382,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter worth about $12,096,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 235.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,327,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,616 shares during the period. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $572.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2.15.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

