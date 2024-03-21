TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Invests $6.44 Million in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 169,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,441,000. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF accounts for 1.7% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 653.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of GDXJ traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.85. 5,620,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,818,854. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.78. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $30.46 and a one year high of $43.89.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

