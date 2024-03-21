TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,800 shares during the quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in iQIYI by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 427,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 39,485 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in iQIYI by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,586,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,360,000 after purchasing an additional 269,491 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in iQIYI during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iQIYI by 8.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 567,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 43,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCEP Management Ltd lifted its stake in iQIYI by 22.3% during the third quarter. SCEP Management Ltd now owns 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,681 shares during the last quarter. 30.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IQ. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iQIYI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.54.

iQIYI Price Performance

Shares of IQ traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.09. 4,206,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,049,494. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.25. iQIYI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.37.

iQIYI Profile

(Free Report)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.