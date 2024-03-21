TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Sells 138,400 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. cut its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 55.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 138,400 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines comprises approximately 1.2% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 399.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,665,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $934,904,000 after buying an additional 15,729,876 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,640,000. Amundi raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,544 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 211.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,700,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,578 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.79.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of DAL traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.56. 5,599,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,253,848. The stock has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.49. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 7.94%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

