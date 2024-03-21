TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Sells 41,100 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. reduced its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,900 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 41,100 shares during the quarter. SEA comprises 2.1% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $7,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,386,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 19.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,137,417 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,148,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341,424 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 92.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,418,102 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $409,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,408 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 128.0% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $131,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 713.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,574,700 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $91,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,000 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEA Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of SEA stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,558,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,967,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $88.84. The stock has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.21 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. SEA had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $45.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.29.

About SEA

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

