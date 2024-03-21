TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. reduced its stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 830,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,200 shares during the period. Full Truck Alliance makes up approximately 1.6% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $5,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Shen Neil Nanpeng purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 88.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Full Truck Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Full Truck Alliance Stock Performance

Full Truck Alliance stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,742,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,491,107. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average of $6.86.

Full Truck Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 1.84%.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

Featured Articles

