Telsey Advisory Group Comments on NIKE, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of NIKE in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the footwear maker will earn $3.54 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.58. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NKE. TheStreet cut NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $100.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $152.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.82. NIKE has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $128.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $818,000. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its stake in NIKE by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 4,506 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

