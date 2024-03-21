Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.00.
Several brokerages have commented on TER. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Teradyne by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 30,565 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth about $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.
TER opened at $107.11 on Thursday. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $119.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 1.55.
Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.58%.
Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.
