Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s 7th Largest Position

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 3.6% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $13,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 180,125.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 203.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after buying an additional 13,558,882 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tesla by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,132,119,000 after buying an additional 5,292,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,254,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.93.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $2.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $172.79. 61,446,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,058,156. The company has a market cap of $550.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.41. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.37 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

