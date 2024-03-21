The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Director Matthew Cohn Purchases 2,485 Shares

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Cohn purchased 2,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.21 per share, with a total value of $85,011.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 157,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,419.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bancorp Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of TBBK stock opened at $35.75 on Thursday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.97 and a 12-month high of $47.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.00 and a 200-day moving average of $38.45.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $119.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.52 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 26.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Bancorp by 325.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 121.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 42,423 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Bancorp by 15.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,020 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the first quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

