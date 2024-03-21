The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) versus Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Financial Contrast

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Free Report) and Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares The Berkeley Group and Beazer Homes USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Berkeley Group N/A N/A N/A Beazer Homes USA 7.26% 14.09% 6.40%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.9% of The Berkeley Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.1% of Beazer Homes USA shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Beazer Homes USA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Berkeley Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Beazer Homes USA 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for The Berkeley Group and Beazer Homes USA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Beazer Homes USA has a consensus target price of $35.67, indicating a potential upside of 12.87%. Given Beazer Homes USA’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Beazer Homes USA is more favorable than The Berkeley Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Berkeley Group and Beazer Homes USA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Berkeley Group N/A N/A N/A $2.62 22.45 Beazer Homes USA $2.15 billion 0.46 $158.61 million $5.05 6.26

Beazer Homes USA has higher revenue and earnings than The Berkeley Group. Beazer Homes USA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Berkeley Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Beazer Homes USA beats The Berkeley Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

