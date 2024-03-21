The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Holdings Lowered by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 9,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 179,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 65,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE KO opened at $60.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.24. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The stock has a market cap of $261.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 78.23%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $13,594,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,968,753.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 375,407 shares of company stock worth $22,795,742 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.