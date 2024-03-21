The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) Sees Large Volume Increase

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 454,812 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 618,527 shares.The stock last traded at $5.58 and had previously closed at $5.54.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.15.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other The Gabelli Equity Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAB. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 674.7% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 79.9% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

