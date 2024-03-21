The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Cut by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,680 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $25,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 1.7% in the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Guggenheim increased their price target on Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. HSBC downgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $8.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $392.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $364.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $394.65.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.60%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

