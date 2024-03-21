The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) CEO Carla Vernon Sells 209,160 Shares of Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) CEO Carla Vernon sold 209,160 shares of Honest stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $870,105.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,924,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,165,449.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Honest Stock Up 0.7 %

HNST stock opened at $4.28 on Thursday. The Honest Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HNST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Honest from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Honest in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honest from $1.85 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Honest from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honest by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,582,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,524,000 after purchasing an additional 149,711 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Honest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Honest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Honest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $663,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Honest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $434,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

