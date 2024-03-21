The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Holdings Reduced by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 15.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 277,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,103,000 after buying an additional 36,296 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth about $5,522,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,457,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,170,000 after buying an additional 29,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 135.4% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 76,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,392,000 after buying an additional 43,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $123.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,495. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.21. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $107.33 and a fifty-two week high of $159.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.47.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -481.81%.

SJM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.20.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

