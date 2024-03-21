The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Position Decreased by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,658 shares during the quarter. Kraft Heinz accounts for 1.0% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $35.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.15 and its 200-day moving average is $34.88. The firm has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $41.47.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at $37,717,702.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

