The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.98 and last traded at $22.84. 19,264 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 95,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on RMR. StockNews.com lowered The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

The RMR Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.84. The stock has a market cap of $742.01 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.30.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $261.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The RMR Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The RMR Group by 2,724.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 930.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 38.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

Featured Stories

