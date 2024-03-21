The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $239,875,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 215.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 917,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,378,000 after buying an additional 626,837 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 15.8% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $747,267,000 after buying an additional 623,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after buying an additional 539,294 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1,826.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 512,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,731,000 after buying an additional 486,098 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $2,588,625.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total value of $5,666,437.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,291,671.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $2,588,625.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $226.16. 229,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $214.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.44. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $226.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.67 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

