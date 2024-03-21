Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Position Boosted by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 90.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,039,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at $660,192.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total value of $5,979,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,039,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,277 shares of company stock valued at $28,513,384. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMO traded up $5.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $585.23. The stock had a trading volume of 430,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,225. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $560.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $518.37. The firm has a market cap of $223.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $603.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 10.10%.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $610.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

