Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,816,290.00 in Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 279,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $1,816,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,232,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,061,068.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $65,500.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $68,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 32,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $220,350.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 155,829 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $1,081,453.26.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 93,800 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $646,282.00.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 60,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $389,400.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 6,900 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $47,610.00.

On Monday, February 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 4,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $29,025.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 9,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $61,275.00.

On Friday, February 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 65,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $410,150.00.

Tile Shop Stock Performance

TTSH opened at $6.93 on Thursday. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $7.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.45 million, a PE ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.24.

Institutional Trading of Tile Shop

Tile Shop Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tile Shop by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,288,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,486,000 after buying an additional 10,452 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tile Shop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Tile Shop by 328.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 34,106 shares during the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Tile Shop by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,100,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,539,000 after purchasing an additional 620,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Tile Shop by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 227,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

