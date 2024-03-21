TLW Wealth Management LLC Takes $28,000 Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

TLW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Occidental Petroleum comprises approximately 0.0% of TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $799,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.56.

Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.93. 5,363,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,970,588. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $55.12 and a 12 month high of $67.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

