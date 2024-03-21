TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) rose 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.79 and last traded at $1.79. Approximately 197,072 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,698,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

TMC the metals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $535.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19.

Institutional Trading of TMC the metals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in TMC the metals by 393.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 19,165 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TMC the metals by 46.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 19,545 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in TMC the metals by 5,685.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 607,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 596,970 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TMC the metals by 7,391.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,198,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 1,182,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in TMC the metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About TMC the metals

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

