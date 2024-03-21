Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd trimmed its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,698 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 87.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 43.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth $38,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TOL traded up $3.55 on Thursday, hitting $127.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,864. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.14. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.09 and a 1-year high of $128.10.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.04%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 7.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TOL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.27.

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total value of $997,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,934,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total value of $997,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,934,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total transaction of $580,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,721 shares in the company, valued at $5,770,122.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,699,950. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

