Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $41.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Tourmaline Bio Stock Up 10.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Tourmaline Bio

Tourmaline Bio stock opened at $44.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.62. Tourmaline Bio has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $48.31. The firm has a market cap of $908.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.45.

In other news, Director Mark Mcdade bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.50 per share, with a total value of $3,250,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 448,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,574,007.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tourmaline Bio

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $19,995,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tourmaline Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Tourmaline Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $32,394,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Tourmaline Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $8,354,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tourmaline Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $10,758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Tourmaline Bio Company Profile

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

