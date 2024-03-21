Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML) Shares Gap Down to $44.67

Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $44.67, but opened at $29.29. Tourmaline Bio shares last traded at $27.99, with a volume of 1,227,082 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRML. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Tourmaline Bio from $41.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tourmaline Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

Tourmaline Bio Trading Down 38.4 %

The company has a market cap of $559.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.62.

In other news, Director Mark Mcdade bought 100,000 shares of Tourmaline Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.50 per share, with a total value of $3,250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 448,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,574,007.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Tourmaline Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $32,394,000. Braidwell LP bought a new position in Tourmaline Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,741,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tourmaline Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,735,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,995,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,616,000. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

