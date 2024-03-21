Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 302,458 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 203% compared to the typical volume of 99,789 call options.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $16.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.34. 46,347,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,431,633. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $113.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $605,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $56,390,188.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $605,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,390,188.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 202,228 shares of company stock valued at $18,283,231 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,984,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,106,001,000 after purchasing an additional 755,588 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 18,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $587,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.68.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

