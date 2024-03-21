Traders Purchase Large Volume of Comstock Resources Put Options (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 4,589 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 97% compared to the average daily volume of 2,334 put options.

Comstock Resources Stock Up 3.5 %

CRK stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,678,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,770,702. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $410.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.97 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 922,263 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after buying an additional 60,830 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 280.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 409,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 301,863 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 190,254 shares during the period. KGH Ltd increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 8,586,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $94,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670,959 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. 32.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Comstock Resources

About Comstock Resources

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.