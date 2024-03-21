Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock opened at $38.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $330.65 million, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.54. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $27.23 and a 52 week high of $45.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.14.

Institutional Trading of Transcontinental Realty Investors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 67,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 28.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 29.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 51.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 10,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 16.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

