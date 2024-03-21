TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Holdings Boosted by Fortress Wealth Group LLC

Fortress Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 1.7 %

TDG stock traded up $20.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,235.81. The stock had a trading volume of 126,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,634. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $689.66 and a 52 week high of $1,238.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,131.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $992.37.

Insider Activity

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 28.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total value of $39,447,888.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,872,297.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total transaction of $39,447,888.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,872,297.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Lisman sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.01, for a total transaction of $9,560,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,480 shares of company stock worth $100,102,829. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,096.73.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

