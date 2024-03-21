Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $208,000 Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Trilogy Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,620,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 254.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 115,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after buying an additional 82,660 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 308,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,750,000 after buying an additional 140,215 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,476,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.01. The stock had a trading volume of 117,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,578. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.54. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $86.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Several research firms have recently commented on PNW. Mizuho lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.91.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

