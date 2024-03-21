Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $208,000 Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Trilogy Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,620,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 254.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 115,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after buying an additional 82,660 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 308,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,750,000 after buying an additional 140,215 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,476,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.01. The stock had a trading volume of 117,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,578. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.54. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $86.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
About Pinnacle West Capital
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.
