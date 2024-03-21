Trilogy Capital Inc. Purchases New Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 712 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HS Management Partners LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 212,256 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 56,512 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,756,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares during the period. Riverpark Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MCD traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $283.56. 1,174,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,174,111. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $291.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.82. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The company has a market cap of $204.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BTIG Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.10.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

