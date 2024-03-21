Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) PT Raised to $16.50

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $16.50 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Trinity Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinity Capital presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.58.

Get Trinity Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRIN

Trinity Capital Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TRIN stock opened at $14.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $685.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.62. Trinity Capital has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $15.44.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $47.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.79 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 42.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Trinity Capital will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.81%. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.71%.

Insider Transactions at Trinity Capital

In other news, CEO Kyle Steven Brown acquired 3,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $50,008.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 821,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,248,222.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Melia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the fourth quarter worth $14,675,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the third quarter worth $4,555,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the first quarter worth $3,078,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 410.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 274,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 221,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 290.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 154,005 shares during the last quarter. 21.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.