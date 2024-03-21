TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG) Stock Price Up 21.1%

Shares of TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG – Get Free Report) rose 21.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 176,362 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 83,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
TriStar Gold Trading Up 15.8 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.79 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.09.
TriStar Gold Company Profile
TriStar Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal prospects in the Americas. Its flagship property is its 100% owned the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that consists of approximately 17,177 hectares of mineral rights on various contiguous claims located in Pará State, Brazil.
