Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,748 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $10,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of TFC stock traded up $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $37.88. 6,299,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,986,989. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.12. The company has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.03, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $38.47.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -192.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.47.

Insider Activity

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

