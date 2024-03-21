Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Tsakos Energy Navigation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th.

TNP opened at $24.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $727.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $25.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 13,698 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 157.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 39,309 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 167.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares in the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

