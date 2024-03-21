Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tupperware Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Tupperware Brands stock opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.76. Tupperware Brands has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $5.91.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tupperware Brands

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Tupperware Brands by 5.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tupperware Brands by 48.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Tupperware Brands by 6.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 7.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 10.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, and South America. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home under the Tupperware brand name, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.