UBS Group Cuts Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Price Target to $9.50

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $10.50 to $9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ready Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Ready Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.08.

RC stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.19. The stock had a trading volume of 794,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,686. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Ready Capital has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

In other Ready Capital news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 10,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $86,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,806.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 10,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $86,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 83,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,806.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Luebbers acquired 5,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 119,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,967.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 9.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 2.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

