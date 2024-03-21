UBS Group Cuts Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Price Target to $13.50

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet cut Runway Growth Finance from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Runway Growth Finance from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Runway Growth Finance from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Runway Growth Finance from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.04.

RWAY opened at $11.95 on Monday. Runway Growth Finance has a fifty-two week low of $10.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.79. The company has a market capitalization of $484.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.73.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $39.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.26 million. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 27.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.73%. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

In other news, insider Thomas B. Raterman bought 20,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $237,540.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 179,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,393.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas B. Raterman acquired 20,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $237,540.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 179,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,393.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at $175,526,263.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 307,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 10,539 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth $805,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 344.2% in the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 48,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 37,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

