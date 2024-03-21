UBS Group Trims Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Target Price to $10.00

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $10.75 to $9.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Get Claros Mortgage Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CMTG

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

NYSE CMTG traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 86,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,304. Claros Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 25.03, a current ratio of 25.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 499.50 and a beta of 1.58.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.19. Claros Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $75.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.79 million. Equities analysts forecast that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Claros Mortgage Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth $137,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth $729,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth $2,196,000. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.