UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Trading 5.7% Higher

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $204.86 and last traded at $204.86. Approximately 20,815 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 59,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UFPT has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock.

UFP Technologies Trading Up 5.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.41. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Technologies

In other news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 27,090 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.48, for a total value of $5,674,813.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UFP Technologies news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.77, for a total value of $358,195.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,900.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 27,090 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.48, for a total transaction of $5,674,813.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,125 shares of company stock worth $6,511,420. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of UFP Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPT. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

