Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,245 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% in the third quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its stake in Union Pacific by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its stake in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Union Pacific by 2.4% during the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,165 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of UNP stock traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $249.90. 330,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,329,532. The firm has a market cap of $152.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.73 and a 200 day moving average of $229.33.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.67.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

