Uniswap (UNI) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $223.92 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Uniswap has a total market cap of $7.16 billion and approximately $223.92 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Uniswap has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $11.96 or 0.00018201 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.66 or 0.00130354 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00009218 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001517 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 39.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,736,140 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,736,139.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 11.61448573 USD and is up 12.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 973 active market(s) with $240,962,887.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

